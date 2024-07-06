- More
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen and Chelmsford on Sunday
Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .
Gentle Life (2.50 Market Rasen)
Was returning from more than two years off the track when runner-up at Market Rasen last month, finishing eight lengths behind impressive scorer Gale Mahler, who followed up in a better-class race to frank the form. He travelled well into race and stayed on well to take second, despite a not so great jump at the last. The extra distance looks sure to suit and he can go one better.
River Robe (3.25 Market Rasen)
Couldn't have been more impressive on her first start for Dan Skelton, making good headway and merely needing nudging along to readily assert over course and distance last month. The handicapper hasn't missed her, but it was all hands and heels last time and an 11lb rise may not stop her going in again.
Lough Leane (5.35 Chelmsford)
Lough Leane won five on the bounce, all on the all-weather, when dropped to a mile after a break at the start of the year, rising from a mark of 55 to 75 in the space of seven weeks. He was given some time off after and has run twice on turf since, latterly going down by just half a length to a class dropper who looked well treated. That performance, alongside the fact his last all-weather victory looked a shade cosy, suggests this mark shouldn't be beyond him, especially returning to an artificial surface.
