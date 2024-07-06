Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Braes Of Doune (5.20 Ayr)

Followed home by two subsequent winners when landing this race under Paul Mulrennan last year, and has at least matched that form in two runs over a mile this term. Looks to have more to offer back over 1m2f and can make light of a 5lb higher mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Braes Of Doune17:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Remoji (2.45 Chelmsford)

Roger Varian's filly is learning on the job. She came from a long way back to win at Beverley last time and looks the type to take another step forward here.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Remoji14:45 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

Lough Leane (5.35 Chelmsford)

Was given a break after landing five all-weather handicaps on the bounce, latterly winning a shade cosily from a 5lb lower mark in March, and went close to a first win on turf at Yarmouth last month. This mark doesn't look beyond him and he can remain unbeaten on artificial surfaces this year for David Simcock.  
Harry Wilson

Silk
Lough Leane17:35 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Newmarket nap 

Mountain Road (4.25 Chelmsford)

David Simcock has his staying horses in good shape and this five-year-old has moved well on Warren Hill since scoring at Newmarket last time.
David Milnes

Silk
Mountain Road16:25 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: David Simcock

Speed figures

Cloud Cover (3.15 Chelmsford)

Official ratings give her a bit to find, but she has improved steadily since landing a handicap over course and distance in October and the clock puts her firmly in the picture.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Cloud Cover15:15 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: James Tate

Dark horse 

Zealot (3.50 Chelmsford)

Course-and distance-winner who is now 12lb lower than that success. Although he hasn't been at his best since, he showed signs of promise when finishing third here last month.
George Bonds

Silk
Zealot15:50 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

