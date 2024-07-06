- More
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Braes Of Doune (5.20 Ayr)
Followed home by two subsequent winners when landing this race under Paul Mulrennan last year, and has at least matched that form in two runs over a mile this term. Looks to have more to offer back over 1m2f and can make light of a 5lb higher mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Remoji (2.45 Chelmsford)
Roger Varian's filly is learning on the job. She came from a long way back to win at Beverley last time and looks the type to take another step forward here.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Lough Leane (5.35 Chelmsford)
Was given a break after landing five all-weather handicaps on the bounce, latterly winning a shade cosily from a 5lb lower mark in March, and went close to a first win on turf at Yarmouth last month. This mark doesn't look beyond him and he can remain unbeaten on artificial surfaces this year for David Simcock.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Mountain Road (4.25 Chelmsford)
David Simcock has his staying horses in good shape and this five-year-old has moved well on Warren Hill since scoring at Newmarket last time.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Cloud Cover (3.15 Chelmsford)
Official ratings give her a bit to find, but she has improved steadily since landing a handicap over course and distance in October and the clock puts her firmly in the picture.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Zealot (3.50 Chelmsford)
Course-and distance-winner who is now 12lb lower than that success. Although he hasn't been at his best since, he showed signs of promise when finishing third here last month.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
'Plenty of reasons to think she can produce a career-best' - Tom Segal fancies a filly to land the Prix Jean Prat
Chelmsford Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
