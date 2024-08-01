- More
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Friday
Three horses to put in a multiple at Goodwood on Friday . . .
Orbaan
David O'Meara has won two of the last four runnings and his impressive 2022 scorer Orbaan is too well treated to ignore. He largely struggled last year, but he put in one of his better efforts this race, despite the race not being run to suit and the ground being too soft. He returned to form when comfortably winning the Carlisle Bell on his penultimate start and a 6lb rise for that puts him on the same mark that he won this race off in 2022 (9lb lower than last year), when he powered clear in the closing stages on good to firm ground (conditions he's achieved his last three wins on). He's got a good draw in stall four and should go close.
Starlust
Honours in the sprinting division have been shared about in recent times and I'd take a chance on the improving Starlust over those who have been running in Group company. I was sure he'd make up into a high-class sprinter over the minimum trip, as his career-best effort as a juvenile came when chasing home Big Evs at the Breeders' Cup on his first go at 5f, and he has since won both starts at that trip, latterly beating Rogue Lightning by more than a length. He's gone well at this track before, gets weight from most of his rivals and could still have plenty of untapped potential at this distance.
My Prospero
Cicero's Gift is well thought of and could be a big improver, but he might want more juice in the ground and could find My Prospero too good anyway. He's rated 6lb clear of the field on official ratings and clearly has the best form on offer, namely a half-length second to Aflaila in last year's York Stakes, while he was only beaten half a length in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October 2022. The headgear which he disappointed in when last seen is quickly dispatched with and he'll take all the beating.
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Smart View: tips for day three of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Smart View: tips for day three of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival