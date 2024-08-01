- More
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
The Dragon King (4.45 Goodwood)
Progressive away from soft ground, winning a maiden at Doncaster and nursery at Windsor. Latest form boosted since and is fancied to cope with the rise in the weights and grade, particularly with Clive Cox’s yard going well.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Artagnan (4.45 Goodwood)
Karl Burke's £350,000 breeze-up purchase has yet to win in three starts but has been shaping as though this step up in trip/switch to nurseries will help enormously.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Orbaan (3.00 Goodwood)
Bounced back to form when winning the Carlisle Bell on his penultimate start and still looks well treated despite a 6lb rise. He was an impressive winner of this race in 2022 off this mark and can enhance David O'Meara's good race record from a nice draw in stall five.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Orbaan (3.00 Goodwood)
Regularly clocks his best figures in these big mile handicaps and a repeat of his Carlisle Bell effort gives him a good chance of repeating his 2022 success in this race. Good draw too.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Al Musmak (2:25 Goodwood)
Roger Varian's quality juvenile has improved with every run at three and can step up again to land his first Pattern race.
Richard Russell
Dark horse
Dutch Decoy (3.00 Goodwood)
Has possibly been aimed at this race since finishing a close third in last year's running. Stable jockey Joe Fanning has selected him over the other two stable runners in the race.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing


