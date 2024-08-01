Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

The Dragon King (4.45 Goodwood)

Progressive away from soft ground, winning a maiden at Doncaster and nursery at Windsor. Latest form boosted since and is fancied to cope with the rise in the weights and grade, particularly with Clive Cox’s yard going well.
Matt Gardner

The Dragon King16:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox
Eyecatcher

Artagnan (4.45 Goodwood)

Karl Burke's £350,000 breeze-up purchase has yet to win in three starts but has been shaping as though this step up in trip/switch to nurseries will help enormously.
Mark Brown

Artagnan16:45 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Orbaan (3.00 Goodwood)

Bounced back to form when winning the Carlisle Bell on his penultimate start and still looks well treated despite a 6lb rise. He was an impressive winner of this race in 2022 off this mark and can enhance David O'Meara's good race record from a nice draw in stall five.
Harry Wilson

Orbaan15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Orbaan (3.00 Goodwood)

Regularly clocks his best figures in these big mile handicaps and a repeat of his Carlisle Bell effort gives him a good chance of repeating his 2022 success in this race. Good draw too.
Craig Thake

Orbaan15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Al Musmak (2:25 Goodwood)

Roger Varian's quality juvenile has improved with every run at three and can step up again to land his first Pattern race.
Richard Russell

Al Musmak14:25 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Dutch Decoy (3.00 Goodwood)

Has possibly been aimed at this race since finishing a close third in last year's running. Stable jockey Joe Fanning has selected him over the other two stable runners in the race.
Sam Hardy

Dutch Decoy15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

