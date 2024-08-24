The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped a 3-1 winner on Saturday and has three Sunday selections at Goodwood and Naas

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Toimy Son (2.25 Goodwood)

Improved for the step up to a mile to score over course and distance at Glorious Goodwood last time. Toimy Son was good value for that two-length success in a 16-runner field, which suggests that he may be able to defy top weight from a 7lb higher mark. The third from Toimy Son's last run, Holloway Boy, filled the same position in an 18-runner York handicap off 1lb higher on Thursday so the form looks solid. The five-year-old's trainer David Menuisier saddled a double at this track on Saturday, so the yard is clearly in good nick.

Rumstar (3.00 Goodwood)

Course-and-distance winner who is back down to the same mark as when chasing home Lethal Levi at Newbury in May. The winner has since scored again at the same track off a 7lb higher mark so Rumstar has to be respected off this rating of 102. The Jonathan Portman-trained four-year-old ran well to finish seventh at this track and trip in the Stewards' Cup last time when he was beaten only a head by Strike Red, who finished runner-up to Elmonjed in Saturday's 6f heritage handicap at York. Soft ground is a concern as the son Havana Grey has been kept away from testing conditions for the most part, but his form at Goodwood cannot be ignored.

Nighteyes (3.07 Naas)

Impressive three-length Listed winner at this track and trip last time and champion jockey Colin Keane is an eyecatching booking. Nighteyes finished a place behind subsequent Group 3 winner and Group 1 fourth Flora Of Bermuda on her penultimate start in a Sandown Listed event won by the consistent Adaay In Devon. That came over an inadequate 5f trip and the three-year-old's record over this distance of 6f reads 221111. The Night Of Thunder filly should enhance that excellent record here.

