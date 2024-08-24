- More
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Emeralds Pride (2.05 Beverley)
Shaped better than the bare results on her last three starts, edging down the weights all the while, and is now just 1lb higher than when successful here in May. Looks poised to go well from a good draw for trainer Michael Dods.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Godwinson (2.25 Goodwood)
Tom Marquand's mount ran a blinder in the Spring Cup on his return and ran fine over too far last time; dropping back to a mile on easy ground should be ideal.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Rumstar (3.00 Goodwood)
Jonathan Portman’s course-and-distance winner has dropped to the same mark as when chasing home a subsequent winner at Newbury in May and he ran well at this track and trip in the Stewards’ Cup last time.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Bellator Bullet (2.50 Yarmouth)
Ran a promising debut at Redcar last month and has since worked well on the watered gallop for Alice Haynes.
David Milnes
Speed figures
East India Dock (5.20 Goodwood)
Creditable Haydock fourth last month, handles easy ground and shapes as though the step up in trip will suit.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Rock Of England (2.05 Beverley)
Has been running well this season without winning, but was only beaten one and a half lengths at Thirsk last week and has been eased 1lb. Should go well.
Rob Sutton
Tom Segal's play of the day at Goodwood
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped a 3-1 winner on Saturday and has three Sunday selections at Goodwood and Naas
