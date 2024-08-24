Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Emeralds Pride (2.05 Beverley)

Shaped better than the bare results on her last three starts, edging down the weights all the while, and is now just 1lb higher than when successful here in May. Looks poised to go well from a good draw for trainer Michael Dods.

Matt Gardner

Emeralds Pride 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Eyecatcher

Godwinson (2.25 Goodwood)

Tom Marquand's mount ran a blinder in the Spring Cup on his return and ran fine over too far last time; dropping back to a mile on easy ground should be ideal.

Steffan Edwards

Godwinson 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Rumstar (3.00 Goodwood)



Jonathan Portman’s course-and-distance winner has dropped to the same mark as when chasing home a subsequent winner at Newbury in May and he ran well at this track and trip in the Stewards’ Cup last time.

Charlie Huggins

Rumstar 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Newmarket nap

Bellator Bullet (2.50 Yarmouth)



Ran a promising debut at Redcar last month and has since worked well on the watered gallop for Alice Haynes.

David Milnes

Bellator Bullet 14:50 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

East India Dock (5.20 Goodwood)

Creditable Haydock fourth last month, handles easy ground and shapes as though the step up in trip will suit.

Dave Edwards

East India Dock 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Rock Of England (2.05 Beverley)

Has been running well this season without winning, but was only beaten one and a half lengths at Thirsk last week and has been eased 1lb. Should go well.

Rob Sutton

Rock Of England 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Paul Midgley

