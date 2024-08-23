The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on the third day of the Ebor festival on Saturday. . .

See The Fire (1.50 York)

Beaten only a neck by Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes, finishing ahead of Classic winner Sparkling Plenty in the process. See The Fire also had 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka and Emily Upjohn, who ran a solid third in Thursday’s Yorkshire Oaks, comfortably held in that Glorious Goodwood Group 1, so the form is solid. See The Fire’s fourth in the Coral-Eclipse on her penultimate start makes for exceptional reading as the winner and runner-up, City Of Troy and Al Riffa, have both won at the highest level since. Even the third-placed Ghostwriter filled the same position behind City Of Troy in a record Juddmonte International field at York on Wednesday, so a repeat of See The Fire’s last two runs should be more than good enough here. Andrew Balding drops the daughter of Sea The Stars down from Group 1 company for the first time in six starts and the three-year-old receives upwards of 3lb from her eight rivals.

Audience (3.00 York)

Has taken his form to another level this season, striking at the highest level for the first time when making a successful reappearance in the Lockinge Stakes. Audience beat subsequent Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes and Jacques le Marois winner Charyn, so the fact he could deny this year’s top miler over that trip is a testament to his ability. The five-year-old was impressive back over this 7f trip when giving 5lb and a beating to the reoppossing Art Power and Kinross in the Lennox Stakes last time. He should confirm the form of that Glorious Goodwood Group 2 here.

Burdett Road (3.35 York)

Missed the Triumph Hurdle with a minor injury and made an eyecatching return to the Flat when finishing fifth over a mile and a half last month. The form of that Ascot handicap has been boosted by runner-up Insanity going one better in the Shergar Cup since and Burdett Road should be suited by the extra two furlongs here. The four-year-old’s three starts over hurdles, when he was beaten only by subsequent Grade 1 winner Sir Gino, should help him stay and this has been a long-term plan for James Owen and the Gredley Family. The son of Muhaarar is already proven at big-race Flat meetings, having landed last year’s Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot on the same good to firm ground he will encounter here. He should come on from what was his first run for 181 days last time and the form of his last Flat start on a going description this quick, when he was third behind subsequent Group 2 winner Passenger and Caulfield Cup runner-up West Wind Blows in a Windsor Group 3, reads exceptionally well. Owen’s string is in decent form, demonstrated by Wimbledon Hawkeye’s 22-1 second in Wednesday’s Group 3 Acomb Stakes.

