York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day four of the Ebor meeting

There are some tricky handicaps to get through in the final-day Placepot at York, so I'm going to be looking to load up on them and have a couple of bankers in the class races.

The first is See The Fire in the opener (1.50), and I hope she gets a more prominent ride than when she chased home Opera Singer in the Group 1 Nassau at Goodwood. She might have won if she had, and while she can be very keen, it's a family trait and it didn't stop her dam (Arabian Queen) or granddam (Barshiba) from winning big races from the front.

There's quite a big field for the Melrose (2.25), which makes me want to lean towards horses drawn in double figures.

Reaching High (stall 16) is the main fancy, while both Dramatic Star and Wild Waves can be forgiven for slipping in a race won by Align The Stars at Haydock when last seen.

On official ratings, Audience , runner-up in last year's City of York (3.00), has a huge class edge, so he's banker number two.

Relentless Voyager and Chillingham were my two ante-post picks for the Ebor (3.35), and they both secured decent draws, so I won't be deserting them.

I'll also add Yashin , who was beaten only three lengths off the same mark last year and is better than his midfield finish in the Northumberland Plate, which represented his all-weather debut, and the strong-travelling My Mate Mozzie , who rarely wins but invariably runs well.

My three in the following sprint (4.10) will be Summerghand , bidding to win the race for the third year running, the improving three-year-old Two Tribes , and Admiral D , who is well handicapped if he can stay in touch early.

Mr Lightside is just about the form horse in the Roses Stakes (4.45) after his Molecomb third, but Magnum Force , a Middle Park entrant, looked potentially top notch when off the mark last time and has to go in as well.

York Placepot perm

1.50

9 See The Fire

2.25

5 Wild Waves

7 Reaching High

11 Dramatic Star

3.00

2 Audience

3.35

1 Relentless Voyager

6 Yashin

17 My Mate Mozzie

18 Chillingham

4.10

13 Summerghand

15 Two Tribes

17 Admiral D

4.45

7 Magnum Force

8 Mr Lightside

1x3x1x4x3x2=72 lines

