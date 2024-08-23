- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Dual Identity (5.20 York)
Hasn't enjoyed the run of the green in top handicaps on his last two starts, shaping as if he could yet improve on his career-best form from the spring. Came from further back than the principals when fifth under rider Callum Shepherd at Goodwood last month, and can confirm the promise of his eyecatching John Smith's Cup run granted a clearer passage.
Eyecatcher
Enfjaar (1.50 York)
Progressive and unlucky not to be unbeaten this year, finishing strongly from further back than ideal at Goodwood last time. The Roger Varian-trained gelding looks well up to winning in Group company.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
See The Fire (1.50 York)
Fourth behind subsequent Group 1 winners City Of Troy and Al Riffa on her penultimate start and Andrew Balding’s decision to drop the three-year-old into Group 3 company should be rewarded.
Charlie Huggins
Newmarket nap
Tawasol (5.45 Windsor)
The son of Havana Grey has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Heartwarmer (5.15 Windsor)
Merited a personal best on the clock when scoring smoothly over trip and track this month and George Baughey's filly can follow up.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Burdett Road (3.35 York)
Made a promising seasonal debut at Ascot, with the form boosted since. He's entitled to progress from that effort and remains open to further improvement stepped up in trip.
Jake Aldrich
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from the final day of York's Ebor festival on Saturday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
