Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Handicappers' nap

Dual Identity (5.20 York)

Hasn't enjoyed the run of the green in top handicaps on his last two starts, shaping as if he could yet improve on his career-best form from the spring. Came from further back than the principals when fifth under rider Callum Shepherd at Goodwood last month, and can confirm the promise of his eyecatching John Smith's Cup run granted a clearer passage.



Dual Identity 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: William Knight

Eyecatcher

Enfjaar (1.50 York)

Progressive and unlucky not to be unbeaten this year, finishing strongly from further back than ideal at Goodwood last time. The Roger Varian-trained gelding looks well up to winning in Group company.

Steffan Edwards

Enfjaar 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

See The Fire (1.50 York)

Fourth behind subsequent Group 1 winners City Of Troy and Al Riffa on her penultimate start and Andrew Balding’s decision to drop the three-year-old into Group 3 company should be rewarded.

Charlie Huggins



See The Fire 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Tawasol (5.45 Windsor)

The son of Havana Grey has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.

David Milnes

Tawasol 17:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Heartwarmer (5.15 Windsor)

Merited a personal best on the clock when scoring smoothly over trip and track this month and George Baughey's filly can follow up.

Dave Edwards

Heartwarmer 17:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Burdett Road (3.35 York)

Made a promising seasonal debut at Ascot, with the form boosted since. He's entitled to progress from that effort and remains open to further improvement stepped up in trip.

Jake Aldrich

Burdett Road 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Owen

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

