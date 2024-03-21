The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Hexham and Newbury

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Deeper Blue (2.30 Newbury)

Second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Henry's Friend at Hereford last time and it was no coincidence that the 2m5f trip, the longest he'd encountered in his career, yielded his best effort over fences. Supreme Gift went on to finish second in a Saturday handicap at Ascot after being pulled up behind Deeper Blue at Hereford, so the form has a solid look to it. Deeper Blue was runner-up to Sacre Coeur at Plumpton in October and the winner has won off a 5lb higher mark since. The step up in trip to 2m7½f should suit and two of Deeper Blue's trainer Harry Fry's six runners at Newbury this season have won.

Wal Buck's (3.55 Hexham)

Fourth in a point-to-point won by the now 140-rated Jingko Blue and built on a solid couple of runs in novice hurdles when a respectable fourth on his handicap debut at Sandown. Wal Buck's has been dropped 2lb for that effort and now contests what looks to be a weaker race here. The step up in trip to 2m7½f should be in his favour for all he did well to be beaten only three and a half lengths by subsequent Morebattle Hurdle winner Cracking Rhapsody over 2m1f at Carlisle in December.

Maclaine (4.43 Newbury)

The form of his penultimate start at Doncaster has worked out well with Maclaine runner-up to Prairie Wolf when receiving only 1lb from the winner. Prairie Wolf has won twice since including off a 13lb higher mark at Haydock on Wednesday. Maclaine beat Imac Wood by a neck at Doncaster, and the third won his next start off the same rating, which suggests that Maclaine should be winning races.

