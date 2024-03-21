Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race13 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Sunblock (1.42 Lingfield)

George Boughey's three-year-old finished strongly to win on her handicap debut, and was likely undone by a quick reappearance five days later at Newcastle. Should cope with this return to 6f and can bounce back.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Sunblock13:42 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Handicappers' nap

Jatiluwih (4.08 Newbury)

On a long losing run, but has shown signs of running into form on his last couple of starts and could be ready to exploit a favourable handicap mark in a race that should be run to suit.
Steve Mason

Silk
Jatiluwih16:08 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

The Punt nap

Wal Buck's (3.55 Hexham)

Fourth on his handicap debut at Sandown last month and the Lucinda Russell-trained five-year-old should improve for the step up to 2m7½f.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Wal Buck's15:55 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Speed figures

Two Auld Pals (5.05 Hexham)

Has shaped with promise in three novice hurdles and his first venture into handicap company may be a winning move.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Two Auld Pals17:05 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West Country

The Newest One (3.00 Newbury)

Drops in grade following a promising third in the River Don. Best horse in the race and conditions suit.
James Stevens

Silk
The Newest One15:00 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Hoover Dam (7.00 Dundalk)

Stayed on well for third when short of room last time and makes handicap debut now.
Brendan Argue

Silk
Hoover Dam19:00 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Scott McCullagh (3lb)Tnr: Luke Comer

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

'His runs after a break have been easily his best' - Paul Kealy with four selections at Newbury  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury  

'There's no better trainer to ready one first time out' - Adrian Wall has three tips at Dundalk on Friday  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:41, 21 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers