Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Eyecatcher

Sunblock (1.42 Lingfield)

George Boughey's three-year-old finished strongly to win on her handicap debut, and was likely undone by a quick reappearance five days later at Newcastle. Should cope with this return to 6f and can bounce back.

Steffan Edwards

Sunblock 13:42 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Handicappers' nap

Jatiluwih (4.08 Newbury)

On a long losing run, but has shown signs of running into form on his last couple of starts and could be ready to exploit a favourable handicap mark in a race that should be run to suit.

Steve Mason

Jatiluwih 16:08 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

The Punt nap

Wal Buck's (3.55 Hexham)

Fourth on his handicap debut at Sandown last month and the Lucinda Russell-trained five-year-old should improve for the step up to 2m7½f.

Charlie Huggins

Wal Buck's 15:55 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Speed figures

Two Auld Pals (5.05 Hexham)

Has shaped with promise in three novice hurdles and his first venture into handicap company may be a winning move.

Dave Edwards

Two Auld Pals 17:05 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West Country

The Newest One (3.00 Newbury)

Drops in grade following a promising third in the River Don. Best horse in the race and conditions suit.

James Stevens

The Newest One 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Hoover Dam (7.00 Dundalk)

Stayed on well for third when short of room last time and makes handicap debut now.

Brendan Argue

Hoover Dam 19:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Scott McCullagh (3lb) Tnr: Luke Comer

