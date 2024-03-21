Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Sunblock (1.42 Lingfield)
George Boughey's three-year-old finished strongly to win on her handicap debut, and was likely undone by a quick reappearance five days later at Newcastle. Should cope with this return to 6f and can bounce back.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Jatiluwih (4.08 Newbury)
On a long losing run, but has shown signs of running into form on his last couple of starts and could be ready to exploit a favourable handicap mark in a race that should be run to suit.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Wal Buck's (3.55 Hexham)
Fourth on his handicap debut at Sandown last month and the Lucinda Russell-trained five-year-old should improve for the step up to 2m7½f.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Two Auld Pals (5.05 Hexham)
Has shaped with promise in three novice hurdles and his first venture into handicap company may be a winning move.
Dave Edwards
West Country
The Newest One (3.00 Newbury)
Drops in grade following a promising third in the River Don. Best horse in the race and conditions suit.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Hoover Dam (7.00 Dundalk)
Stayed on well for third when short of room last time and makes handicap debut now.
Brendan Argue
Published on 21 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:41, 21 March 2024
