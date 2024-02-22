The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Pimlico Point (1.30 Exeter)

Beat Top Of The Bill by five lengths when runner-up on his chasing debut over course and distance in November on good to soft ground. The Kerry Lee-trained seven-year-old meets the same rival on 12lb better terms and should be able to confirm the form if he can handle the heavy ground. Pimlico Point was fourth at Ffos Las on that going description last time and was pulled up on soft ground over hurdles but at the weights, I have to take on Top Of The Bill. Hurricane Highway should have no issues with testing conditions and is the main danger to the selection.

Endless Escape (2.33 Exeter)

Four-time winner over hurdles who ended her season in that sphere by finishing seventh of 21 in a Grade 2 at last year's Cheltenham Festival. None of her five rivals boast anything close to that level of form and Endless Escape has been overlooked in the market because she has been chasing. Endless Escape has been far from disgraced in her efforts over fences, finishing fifth on her chasing debut in a Listed event at this track in November from which the winner, Arclight, has since landed another Listed contest. The third, Carole's Pass, has also won a Listed race subsequently while the runner-up and fourth have also won since. Even the seventh, Nurse Susan, won a Cheltenham handicap when reverting to hurdles which suggests that Endless Escape should be able to do the same here in a much weaker event off a mark of 120. She chased home Marsh Wren, who herself was a Listed winner at Thurles on Thursday, at Uttoxeter last time and Ben Clarke's mare should go one better here.

Wholeofthemoon (2.54 Sedgefield)

Was not disgraced when fifth in a maiden hurdle at this track and trip in October considering the winner is entered in the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Wholeofthemoon cashed in on a mark of 103 on his first handicap start over hurdles in December and the form of that Doncaster contest has worked out well since with the fourth, who he beat by 21 lengths, winning his next start off 1lb lower. Wholeofthemoon was sent off odds-on to follow up that Doncaster success off 7lb higher at the same track but he bumped into an in-form rival over a 2m½f trip that was three furlongs shorter than his previous victory. The winner, Rewired, followed up with a five-and-a-half-length success off 5lb higher at Taunton so Wholeofthemoon was hardly disgraced in defeat to a well-treated rival. The step up in trip to 2m4f should suit the Donald McCain-trained five-year-old, although handicap debutant Thank You Blue and Redbridge Rambler, who is edging down the weights, are also respected.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy has three Friday fancies and takes aim at racecourses not doing enough with their big screens

'She should take the world of beating' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Dundalk on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.