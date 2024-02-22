Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Ludo's Landing (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Ran well in defeat over course and distance on his first start since August, just getting a little tired late on, and should be all the better for that. Charlie Johnston's four-year-old is on a mark he can win off.

Steffan Edwards

Ludo's Landing 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Calevade (5.08 Sedgefield)

Chased home dual subsequent winner El Jefe over course and distance in November and, with Jack Hogan taking off 3lb, looks well treated on that form.

Steve Mason

Calevade 17:08 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Ben Haslam

The Punt nap

Wholeofthemoon (2.54 Sedgefield)

Runner-up when odds-on last time but the winner of that Doncaster handicap hurdle has followed up comfortably off 5lb higher. The Donald McCain-trained five-year-old should go one better here off the same mark.

Charlie Huggins

Wholeofthemoon 14:54 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Speed figures

Take Centre Stage (4.33 Sedgefield)

Never headed and was fluent at his fences when winning by a wide margin at Newcastle eight days ago. He can continue Rebecca Menzies' purple patch.

Dave Edwards

Take Centre Stage 16:33 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

West Country nap

Longshanks (4.10 Exeter)

In contention before running out last time and proven on testing ground. Callum Pritchard knows him well and takes 7lb off the bottom weight.

James Stevens

Longshanks 16:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Mr Callum Pritchard (7lb) Tnr: Kayley Woollacott

Dark horse

Stray Bullet (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Well beaten last time at Wolverhampton but has been dropped 5lb and moves into a Class 6 handicap for the first time. No surprise if he does better with blinkers applied.

Tom Gibbings

Stray Bullet 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aiden Brookes (5lb) Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

