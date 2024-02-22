Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Ludo's Landing (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Ran well in defeat over course and distance on his first start since August, just getting a little tired late on, and should be all the better for that. Charlie Johnston's four-year-old is on a mark he can win off.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Calevade (5.08 Sedgefield)
Chased home dual subsequent winner El Jefe over course and distance in November and, with Jack Hogan taking off 3lb, looks well treated on that form.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Wholeofthemoon (2.54 Sedgefield)
Runner-up when odds-on last time but the winner of that Doncaster handicap hurdle has followed up comfortably off 5lb higher. The Donald McCain-trained five-year-old should go one better here off the same mark.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Take Centre Stage (4.33 Sedgefield)
Never headed and was fluent at his fences when winning by a wide margin at Newcastle eight days ago. He can continue Rebecca Menzies' purple patch.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Longshanks (4.10 Exeter)
In contention before running out last time and proven on testing ground. Callum Pritchard knows him well and takes 7lb off the bottom weight.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Stray Bullet (6.30 Wolverhampton)
Well beaten last time at Wolverhampton but has been dropped 5lb and moves into a Class 6 handicap for the first time. No surprise if he does better with blinkers applied.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy has three Friday fancies and takes aim at racecourses not doing enough with their big screens
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 22 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:21, 22 February 2024
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Exeter
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings