The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Wexford on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Barrakhov (4.25 Fontwell)

Chased home Village Master at Warwick in April when giving 1lb to the winner, who is now rated 31lb higher after recording three more victories since. Barrakov got off the mark over fences when successful at Uttoxeter in June and was not disgraced when third off a 5lb higher mark at the same track last month. Via Dante is the only horse from the first six home to run since and he significantly franked the form when scoring by six lengths from out of the handicap at Newton Abbot. Barrakhov finished 17 lengths ahead of Via Dante on soft ground last month, so should go close here back on the same going description of good that yielded his sole previous chase victory.

Earth Cry (5.35 Fontwell)

Won at this track in June and justified favouritism again when following up off a 5lb higher mark at Perth. Earth Cry could not complete the hat-trick when fourth at Uttoxeter last month but the form of that 15-runner event was boosted when the runner-up, Hardy Boy, went one better when rated 2lb higher on his next start. Dylan Johnston's claim means Earth Cry is effectively 5lb better off than when recording that solid effort and only 1lb higher than for his latest success. The six-year-old has to be respected returning to a venue where he is unbeaten and the step up to 2m5½f should suit.

World Of Fortunes (5.40 Wexford)

Beat subsequent Fairyhouse Listed winner and Punchestown festival Grade 3 heroine Familiar Dreams by six and a half lengths in a bumper at this track in May last year and should go seriously close if retaining that sort of ability. The six-year-old has not been seen since finishing 11th in Listed bumper at Cheltenham's November meeting last year but it is difficult to ignore her for this hurdling debut, even off the back of that 286-day layoff.

