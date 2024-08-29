- More
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Three Dons (4.10 Ffos Las)
Relished testing conditions here last week, proving better than ever in scoring for the fifth time in his last seven starts. Fancied to defy a penalty for trainer Tony Carroll.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Earth Cry (5.35 Fontwell)
With Dylan Johnston's claim he's 5lb better off than when fourth at Uttoxeter last time and the runner-up has won off a 2lb higher mark since.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Little Miss Magic (6.05 Salisbury)
Gave Alfie Redman his first winner at Bath last time and has a good chance of doing the same for Isobelle Chalmers. Patrick Chamings has his string in good form and this filly should appreciate the stiff 5f.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Consent (2.10 Thirsk)
Has been showing up nicely in her work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and expected to strike first time for Sir Mark Prescott.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Shamran (6.40 Salisbury)
Has shown ability on all three starts with the sole turf run being by far his best effort, so a return to that surface looks ideal.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Time Turner (3.00 Sandown)
Showed inexperience on his debut but there were signs of promise. With that run under his belt and a drop in class, he can give a good account.
George Bonds
