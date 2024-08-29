Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Three Dons (4.10 Ffos Las)

Relished testing conditions here last week, proving better than ever in scoring for the fifth time in his last seven starts. Fancied to defy a penalty for trainer Tony Carroll.

Matt Gardner

Three Dons 16:10 Ffos Las Jky: Molly Gunn (7lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll

The Punt nap

Earth Cry (5.35 Fontwell)

With Dylan Johnston's claim he's 5lb better off than when fourth at Uttoxeter last time and the runner-up has won off a 2lb higher mark since.

Charlie Huggins

Earth Cry 17:35 Fontwell Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Eyecatcher

Little Miss Magic (6.05 Salisbury)

Gave Alfie Redman his first winner at Bath last time and has a good chance of doing the same for Isobelle Chalmers. Patrick Chamings has his string in good form and this filly should appreciate the stiff 5f.

Steffan Edwards

Little Miss Magic 18:05 Salisbury Jky: Isobelle Chalmers (7lb) Tnr: Patrick Chamings

Newmarket nap

Consent (2.10 Thirsk)

Has been showing up nicely in her work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and expected to strike first time for Sir Mark Prescott.

David Milnes

Consent 14:10 Thirsk Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Shamran (6.40 Salisbury)

Has shown ability on all three starts with the sole turf run being by far his best effort, so a return to that surface looks ideal.

Craig Thake

Shamran 18:40 Salisbury Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Harry Charlton

Dark horse

Time Turner (3.00 Sandown)

Showed inexperience on his debut but there were signs of promise. With that run under his belt and a drop in class, he can give a good account.

George Bonds

Time Turner 15:00 Sandown Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

