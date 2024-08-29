Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Three Dons (4.10 Ffos Las)

Relished testing conditions here last week, proving better than ever in scoring for the fifth time in his last seven starts. Fancied to defy a penalty for trainer Tony Carroll.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Three Dons16:10 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Molly Gunn (7lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

The Punt nap

Earth Cry (5.35 Fontwell)

With Dylan Johnston's claim he's 5lb better off than when fourth at Uttoxeter last time and the runner-up has won off a 2lb higher mark since.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Earth Cry17:35 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Eyecatcher

Little Miss Magic (6.05 Salisbury)

Gave Alfie Redman his first winner at Bath last time and has a good chance of doing the same for Isobelle Chalmers. Patrick Chamings has his string in good form and this filly should appreciate the stiff 5f.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Little Miss Magic18:05 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Isobelle Chalmers (7lb)Tnr: Patrick Chamings

Newmarket nap

Consent (2.10 Thirsk)

Has been showing up nicely in her work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and expected to strike first time for Sir Mark Prescott.
David Milnes

Silk
Consent14:10 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Shamran (6.40 Salisbury)

Has shown ability on all three starts with the sole turf run being by far his best effort, so a return to that surface looks ideal.
Craig Thake

Silk
Shamran18:40 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Harry Charlton

Dark horse

Time Turner (3.00 Sandown)

Showed inexperience on his debut but there were signs of promise. With that run under his belt and a drop in class, he can give a good account.
George Bonds

Silk
Time Turner15:00 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Read these next:

'His rider's claim can come in handy' - Paul Kealy with three Friday fancies  

'She has to give weight but has the quality to do so' - Justin O'Hanlon with Friday's best bets in Ireland  

Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

