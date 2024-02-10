The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 9-4 winners with three horse racing tips on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Ascending (1.45 Navan)

Was fourth in Grade 1 company at last season's Dublin Racing Festival before finishing fifth in the Triumph Hurdle and has continued that promising juvenile form this season. Ascending was third on his reappearance in a 22-runner Punchestown maiden hurdle from which the runner-up, Caldwell Potter, went on to land a Grade 1 by six and a half lengths. Ascending got within four and a half lengths of Caldwell Potter, who was sold for €740,000 as part of Andy and Gemma Brown's recent dispersal, which suggests he should be able to win a maiden hurdle at the very least. The Henry de Bromhead-trained five-year-old was third behind Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender No Flies On Him last time and if having any chance of fulfilling his own entry in that Cheltenham Festival opener, Ascending really should be winning this. The presence of Gaucher, a recruit off the Flat in France for Willie Mullins, can hopefully keep Ascending's price odds-against.

Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)

Won three of his four starts over hurdles before making a successful chasing debut at Carlisle in November and the return to a right-handed track for the first time since should suit. Trelawne hung badly right when second in the Towton Novices' Chase last time but did well to be beaten less than two lengths by Colonel Harry, who has has finished runner-up and third in a couple of Grade 1s this season. Trelawne beat the The King Of Ryhope by 19 lengths in that Wetherby Grade 2 and he can confirm the form here along with Crebilly, who he finished ahead at Cheltenham in December. The form of that third-placed effort has been well advertised since, as Trelawne was competing off level weights with the winner Ginny's Destiny, who is now rated 14lb higher having completed a Cheltenham hat-trick on Trials day. The runner-up, Grey Dawning, has also won a Grade 2 since.

Blazing Khal (2.45 Navan)

Defied a 428-day absence to win this race last year and he should be able to repeat that success off the back of another lengthy layoff. Blazing Khal has not been seen since finishing sixth in last season's Stayers' Hurdle but he should be able to reverse the form with the winner of that Cheltenham Festival Grade 1, Sire Du Berlais, who normally needs a few runs to get going. Blazing Khal beat Sire Du Berlais, Beacon Edge and Delta Work in this 2m5f Grade 2 last year on good to yielding and while heavy ground presents a different sort of test, the Charles Byrnes-trained eight-year-old won a Limerick bumper on that going description in December 2020.

Read these next:

'He will be ideally suited by conditions' - Tom Segal with three selections at Exeter

Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.