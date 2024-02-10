Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
18:45 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
18:45 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Williamhill logoTote logoLadbrokes logoBetfair logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoCoral logoSkybet logo
Coral logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoBetfair logoPaddypower logoSkybet logoBet365 logo
Chevron down

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Ashdale Bob (2.45 Navan) 

Jessica Harrington's representative has gained two of his three wins at this venue and shaped like he had a nice prize in him when third at Punchestown in December.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Ashdale Bob14:45 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

The Punt nap

Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)

Course winner who will be suited by the return to a right-handed track. Form behind Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning at Cheltenham in December reads well and the Kim Bailey-trained eight-year-old has already beaten two of his three rivals here.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Trelawne14:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Handicappers' nap

Galia Des Liteaux (4.05 Exeter)

Bounced back to her smart novice form when finishing runner-up in a valuable handicap at Warwick last time and should make a bold bid to go one better for Dan and Harry Skelton here.
Steve Mason

Silk
Galia Des Liteaux16:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)

Did himself no favours when runner-up at Wetherby last month and may fare better with first time cheekpieces and a right-handed track.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Trelawne14:05 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Dark horse

Lord Du Mesnil (4.35 Exeter)

Ran well for a long time in the final of this series at Warwick last month. Suited by the testing conditions and remains on a workable mark.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Lord Du Mesnil16:35 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

'He will be ideally suited by conditions' - Tom Segal with three selections at Exeter  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 9-4 winners with three horse racing tips on Sunday 

Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool on Sunday   

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:36, 10 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers