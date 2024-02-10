Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Ashdale Bob (2.45 Navan)
Jessica Harrington's representative has gained two of his three wins at this venue and shaped like he had a nice prize in him when third at Punchestown in December.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)
Course winner who will be suited by the return to a right-handed track. Form behind Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning at Cheltenham in December reads well and the Kim Bailey-trained eight-year-old has already beaten two of his three rivals here.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Galia Des Liteaux (4.05 Exeter)
Bounced back to her smart novice form when finishing runner-up in a valuable handicap at Warwick last time and should make a bold bid to go one better for Dan and Harry Skelton here.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)
Did himself no favours when runner-up at Wetherby last month and may fare better with first time cheekpieces and a right-handed track.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Lord Du Mesnil (4.35 Exeter)
Ran well for a long time in the final of this series at Warwick last month. Suited by the testing conditions and remains on a workable mark.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
'He will be ideally suited by conditions' - Tom Segal with three selections at Exeter
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 9-4 winners with three horse racing tips on Sunday
Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool on Sunday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:36, 10 February 2024
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 9-4 winners with three horse racing tips on Sunday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Monday
- Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 9-4 winners with three horse racing tips on Sunday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Monday
- Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings