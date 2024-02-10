Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Ashdale Bob (2.45 Navan)

Jessica Harrington's representative has gained two of his three wins at this venue and shaped like he had a nice prize in him when third at Punchestown in December.

Marcus Buckland

Ashdale Bob 14:45 Navan View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

The Punt nap

Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)

Course winner who will be suited by the return to a right-handed track. Form behind Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning at Cheltenham in December reads well and the Kim Bailey-trained eight-year-old has already beaten two of his three rivals here.

Charlie Huggins

Trelawne 14:05 Exeter View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Handicappers' nap

Galia Des Liteaux (4.05 Exeter)

Bounced back to her smart novice form when finishing runner-up in a valuable handicap at Warwick last time and should make a bold bid to go one better for Dan and Harry Skelton here.

Steve Mason

Galia Des Liteaux 16:05 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Trelawne (2.05 Exeter)

Did himself no favours when runner-up at Wetherby last month and may fare better with first time cheekpieces and a right-handed track.

Dave Edwards

Trelawne 14:05 Exeter View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Dark horse

Lord Du Mesnil (4.35 Exeter)

Ran well for a long time in the final of this series at Warwick last month. Suited by the testing conditions and remains on a workable mark.

Rob Sutton

Lord Du Mesnil 16:35 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

'He will be ideally suited by conditions' - Tom Segal with three selections at Exeter

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 5-1 and 9-4 winners with three horse racing tips on Sunday

Exeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool on Sunday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.