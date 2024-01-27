The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Doncaster and Naas on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Storminhome (12.50 Doncaster)

The Ben Pauling-trained seven-year-old has impressed on a couple of occasions over fences this season and if he shows further improvement then a first victory over them will come soon. He began his chasing campaign when second to Surrey Quest at Huntingdon in October and the form of that race has been franked with the winner landing the Mandarin at Newbury next time out and the third also winning on his next start. The fourth and seventh have also registered victories since, so that race is worth marking up, especially as Storminhome posted a career-best Racing Post Rating too. A step back in trip should suit and in-form jockey Ben Jones rides for the first time with Kielan Woods suspended.

No Regrets (1.25 Doncaster)

Ten-year-old No Regrets has been a consistent performer for Nicky Richards and another good run is expected here. The gelding has finished inside the top three in six of his ten starts over the larger obstacles and both of his wins have come over this three-mile trip. He finished third of five on his first run this season, but the form has worked out well with the winner scoring again since. He then showed significant improvement when posting a career-best effort to finish a neck behind Gentleman De Mai at Kelso in November and the 78-day break may have freshened him up for this contest.

Meetingofthewaters (2.45 Naas)

Willie Mullins has won this race three times in the past five seasons and Meetingofthewaters, who is one of two runners for the in-form trainer, is chasing a hat-trick. The seven-year-old has made a promising start to his chasing career, winning two of his four starts, both of which came in his last two runs. The Paul Byrne-owned gelding enjoyed two comfortable successes at Cork and Leopordstown, and it was at the latter when he recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating. That came in a Listed race and he should not be fazed by the step up to Grade 3 company given he was due to run in a Grade 2 at Wetherby earlier this month but was a late non-runner. He should be able to handle the trip and conditions, and a strong run should be expected.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.