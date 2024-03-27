Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Banteer 2.00 Wincanton

The best of his qualifying runs was here over 1m7f (heavy) when 15 lengths behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner and well behind him that day in fourth was Lady Balko who has recently gone on a winning spree; potentially well handicapped for last year's winning combination.

Only Fools 3.40 Hereford

Nearly all handicap runs on good and good to soft but she was fine on heavy at Fontwell (2m3f) last week when a clear winner; appeared not to have too hard a race there and has a good chance under penalty (due the same rise in future) to make it three wins from her last five starts.

Grizzly James 4.45 Hereford

Won this last year (good to soft) and has run well in defeat on two of his last three starts, most recently at Huntingdon (2m7f, soft) this month; he's a strong candidate today.

Mount Athos 7.00 Kempton

Useful front-runner who is 3-3 at Kempton, ridden by James Doyle each time, including a success in this race 12 months ago on reappearance (has a good record fresh); commands respect back here on seasonal debut, for all that he's on a career-high mark.

