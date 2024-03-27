Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race53 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race53 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Wincanton

2.00: Banteer

Paul Nicholls and daughter Olive combined to win this last year and they might repeat the trick with Banteer, who is temptingly treated on his novice run here in December. Regal Renaissance is a consistent mare who, if taking into account her rider's claim, is effectively off the same mark as for her very comfortable success at Chepstow. Seasett commands respect, while The Bomber Liston and Fautinette have been given every chance by the handicapper.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Banteer14:00 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (3lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Hereford

4.45: Grizzly James

There is plenty to like about the claims of topweight Grizzly James, who won this last year and arrives in good form. School For Scandal ran really well from the front when second over course and distance last month and could be a big danger. Jack Doyen was in the mix when falling three out at Leicester recently and is another to consider.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Grizzly James16:45 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Kempton

7.00: Mount Athos

Being 3-3 at Kempton and under James Doyle, Mount Athos looks poised to defy a career-high mark back here and follow up last year's success in this race. Arabian Storm (second choice) is respected with further progress a firm possibility, while Mostabshir's impressive early performances are not forgotten and Rohaan has the ability to pose a threat.
Steve Boow

Silk
Mount Athos19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Tate

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 27 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 27 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers