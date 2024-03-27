Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Wincanton

2.00: Banteer

Paul Nicholls and daughter Olive combined to win this last year and they might repeat the trick with Banteer, who is temptingly treated on his novice run here in December. Regal Renaissance is a consistent mare who, if taking into account her rider's claim, is effectively off the same mark as for her very comfortable success at Chepstow. Seasett commands respect, while The Bomber Liston and Fautinette have been given every chance by the handicapper.

Alistair Jones

Banteer 14:00 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (3lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Hereford

4.45: Grizzly James

There is plenty to like about the claims of topweight Grizzly James, who won this last year and arrives in good form. School For Scandal ran really well from the front when second over course and distance last month and could be a big danger. Jack Doyen was in the mix when falling three out at Leicester recently and is another to consider.

Ben Hutton

Grizzly James 16:45 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Kempton

7.00: Mount Athos

Being 3-3 at Kempton and under James Doyle, Mount Athos looks poised to defy a career-high mark back here and follow up last year's success in this race. Arabian Storm (second choice) is respected with further progress a firm possibility, while Mostabshir's impressive early performances are not forgotten and Rohaan has the ability to pose a threat.

Steve Boow

Mount Athos 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Tate

