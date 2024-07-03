Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Escarpment 3.00 Musselburgh

Yet to win (0-15) but back in better form since fitted with blinkers (has worn a hood, cheekpieces, and a visor previously); headed inside the final furlong when runner-up at Beverley (1m4f, good to firm) last week; obvious chance from a 1lb lower mark.

Georgie Wooster 3.45 Thirsk

Came with a strong late run to win at Redcar (7f, good to firm; handicap debut) in May and that form has major substance, with the next three home scoring since; the type to improve further; looks capable of defying a 9lb rise.

Crimson Angel 6.30 Bath

Consistent in handicaps, though possible to mark up just her second ever turf outing latest (6f, good to firm) when the blindfold came off way too late; eased 1lb for that Salisbury fifth, and although back up in grade this is no better a race than that class 5 (a 0-77 in essence).

Marlay Park 9.00 Epsom

Competitive in all but one of his 15 races at Epsom, winning four and runner-up in five; had wind surgery before running creditably here on penultimate start; ran poorly at Lingfield latest but he has to be of interest back here and back to last September's last winning mark; shortlist.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

