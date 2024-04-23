Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Medicean Star 2.00 Yarmouth

Failed to feature in his qualifying runs but, having been gelded, he showed a lot more when not unfancied (16-5) for his switch to handicaps at Lingfield, where he ran on to finish close up after starting slowly; looks a winner waiting to happen off this mark.

Mountain Peak 2.10 Epsom

Second in the 2022 Dash over course and distance off 8lb higher before winning a valuable handicap at Ascot; high in the weights for much of 2023 but he ran well at Ascot on his last two starts; has gone well fresh in the past and he returns with his yard in good form; draw not ideal but lots to like otherwise.

Mr Bramley 4.40 Southwell

Runner-up in final two bumpers (good to soft/soft) and 2-2 over hurdles after wins at Bangor (2m3f, heavy) and Carlisle (2m3f, soft); begins handicap life on a fair mark and this unexposed 6yo could continue to progress.

Show Biz Kid 5.05 Epsom

Showed promise last September on first two runs (mile, good/good to firm) and his Salisbury third suggested he has potential off this opening mark; caught wide when sixth when last seen (8.6f, all-weather); firmly in calculations.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

