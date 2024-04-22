Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Arabic Legend (2.45 Epsom)

Didn't run his race in the Autumn Stakes but went off shorter in the betting than Chief Little Rock that day and can bounce back on his debut for Karl Burke. This longer trip is sure to suit.

Steffan Edwards

Arabic Legend 14:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Handicappers' nap

Tigger (3.30 Southwell)

Yet to fulfil the promise of last season's Ascot bumper debut, but has shown enough in three hurdle runs for Warren Greatrex to suggest that a mark of 93 could prove generous for his handicap debut.

Steve Mason

Tigger 15:30 Southwell View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

The Punt nap

Midair (4.30 Epsom)

Unlucky not to strike on his final start of 2023 when he hit the front a bit too early and was caught in the last few strides. There is cause to be optimistic and the Harry Charlton-trained colt looks well placed to get his first win.

Laurence Morter

Midair 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Harry Charlton

Speed figures

Chief Little Rock (2.45 Epsom)

May not be a leading light at Ballydoyle, but speed figures clocked when placed in two Group races last season puts him well ahead of his rivals here.

Craig Thake

Chief Little Rock 14:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

West Country nap

Spago (2.18 Southwell)

Track, trip and ground should suit well and the form of his last-time-out third has worked out well. Looks like he could have more to offer.

James Stevens

Spago 14:18 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Duel Identity (3.20 Epsom)

Only one win to his name last season, but was mostly campaigned in competitive big-field handicaps. Has the ability to feature in this if returning close to his best.

Tom Gibbings

Dual Identity 15:20 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: William Knight

Read more . . .

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Epsom

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Epsom and Yarmouth on Tuesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.