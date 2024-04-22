Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Arabic Legend (2.45 Epsom)
Didn't run his race in the Autumn Stakes but went off shorter in the betting than Chief Little Rock that day and can bounce back on his debut for Karl Burke. This longer trip is sure to suit.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Tigger (3.30 Southwell)
Yet to fulfil the promise of last season's Ascot bumper debut, but has shown enough in three hurdle runs for Warren Greatrex to suggest that a mark of 93 could prove generous for his handicap debut.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Midair (4.30 Epsom)
Unlucky not to strike on his final start of 2023 when he hit the front a bit too early and was caught in the last few strides. There is cause to be optimistic and the Harry Charlton-trained colt looks well placed to get his first win.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Chief Little Rock (2.45 Epsom)
May not be a leading light at Ballydoyle, but speed figures clocked when placed in two Group races last season puts him well ahead of his rivals here.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Spago (2.18 Southwell)
Track, trip and ground should suit well and the form of his last-time-out third has worked out well. Looks like he could have more to offer.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Duel Identity (3.20 Epsom)
Only one win to his name last season, but was mostly campaigned in competitive big-field handicaps. Has the ability to feature in this if returning close to his best.
Tom Gibbings
Read more . . .
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Epsom
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Epsom and Yarmouth on Tuesday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 22 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 22 April 2024
- Epsom Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders provides a 48-line perm
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Epsom and Yarmouth on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Epsom Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders provides a 48-line perm
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Epsom and Yarmouth on Tuesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples