TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Arabic Legend (2.45 Epsom)

Didn't run his race in the Autumn Stakes but went off shorter in the betting than Chief Little Rock that day and can bounce back on his debut for Karl Burke. This longer trip is sure to suit.
Steffan Edwards

Arabic Legend14:45 Epsom
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Handicappers' nap

Tigger (3.30 Southwell)

Yet to fulfil the promise of last season's Ascot bumper debut, but has shown enough in three hurdle runs for Warren Greatrex to suggest that a mark of 93 could prove generous for his handicap debut.
Steve Mason

Tigger15:30 Southwell
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

The Punt nap

Midair (4.30 Epsom)

Unlucky not to strike on his final start of 2023 when he hit the front a bit too early and was caught in the last few strides. There is cause to be optimistic and the Harry Charlton-trained colt looks well placed to get his first win.
Laurence Morter

Midair16:30 Epsom
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Harry Charlton

Speed figures

Chief Little Rock (2.45 Epsom)

May not be a leading light at Ballydoyle, but speed figures clocked when placed in two Group races last season puts him well ahead of his rivals here.
Craig Thake

Chief Little Rock14:45 Epsom
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

West Country nap

Spago (2.18 Southwell)

Track, trip and ground should suit well and the form of his last-time-out third has worked out well. Looks like he could have more to offer.
James Stevens

Spago14:18 Southwell
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Dark horse

Duel Identity (3.20 Epsom)

Only one win to his name last season, but was mostly campaigned in competitive big-field handicaps. Has the ability to feature in this if returning close to his best.
Tom Gibbings

Dual Identity15:20 Epsom
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: William Knight

Published on 22 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 22 April 2024

