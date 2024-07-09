Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Landlordtothestars 4.25 Lingfield

His three wins have come on Tapeta but he's fully effective over course and distance, as when chasing home a well-backed winner four weeks ago; nudged up 1lb for that, but the form looks strong and he's more appealing than many.

Cavalier Approach 5.17 Pontefract

Off the mark for the season when seeing off 11 rivals over C&D last week, always well positioned and sealing matters with a decisive burst over 1f out; looks well treated under a penalty and he's copped another favourable draw; strong claims.

Alfred Cove 5.25 Brighton

Won here (6f, good to firm) last Tuesday in a similar contest, which was his second course victory; acts on any ground; has been runner-up four times in a row this season; looks sure to be thereabouts.

Rock On Tommy 7.05 Uttoxeter

Gained three of his four hurdle wins over course and distance; returned from break with three below-par runs this spring but, with blinkers refitted, finished well for third over course and distance (good) last month; still on a good mark; big player.

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Pontefract

'He can kick off a winning sequence' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 9-2 winner with four Tuesday selections

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.