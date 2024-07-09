- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Brighton
5.25: Alfred Cove
This looks a good opportunity for ALFRED COVE to land back-to-back wins after scoring here last Tuesday. The others all have something to find but Stryder was a respectable third here two starts ago and can go close if repeating that form. Of the others, Firenze Rosa has won six times but has been below her best this year, while there is a chance that Suanni can show more in what is a weaker race than he is used to.
Andrew Bladen
Lingfield
4.25: Landlordtothestars
Mykonos St John still has handicapping scope despite a 3lb rise for his recent course win, but he wouldn't be an obvious candidate to follow up. Dutch Kingdom and Ring Of Light (second choice) are respected now dropping in grade but LANDLORDTOTHESTARS bumped into a well-treated rival over course and distance last month and can gain compensation.
Paul Smith
Pontefract
5.17: Cavalier Approach
There are grounds for expecting Let's Go Hugo, Sound Reason and Protest Rally to get closer to CAVALIER APPROACH on today's terms but the topweight is still fancied to follow up last week's course-and-distance win. Again well drawn, he should have the option to tuck in behind the pace if they're overdoing it up front and he can make light of the penalty. Sound Reason may be best of the rest, although the unexposed Lettuce Leaf should have a bigger run in her at some point.
Paul Smith
Uttoxeter
7.05: Rock On Tommy
Cher Tara ran a big race in defeat last month and can probably open her account soon but last year's winner ROCK ON TOMMY signalled a return to form when coming from a poor position to take third over course and distance on his latest outing, and he remains on a very good mark. Cofficionado is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Tramore
No Niki No (6.15 Tramore)
Though 2lb worse off with Fairytale Princess from their Ballinrobe meeting last time when nearly four lengths ahead of that rival, NO NIKI NO can confirm the form, as her tactical speed will be a big asset at this track.
Tyrone Molloy
