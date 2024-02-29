Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .
Pretending 3.40 Ludlow
Unraced over this far but strong in the finish when winning over 2m4f on heavy at Sandown in December, after which she ran fourth in a good novice handicap at Lingfield (2m3f; form franked since); couldn't land a blow at Carlisle but that was back over 2m1f; one to be very interested in.
Star Flyer 3.50 Taunton
Off-day two starts ago but had run well behind a useful type at Southwell previously (3m, heavy) and he looked on good terms with himself back at Southwell since (2m4f, good to soft) in first-time cheekpieces (retained); up 9lb but should have more to come.
North Parade 4.35 Wetherby
Improving 9yo who has won under William Maggs at Newcastle (2m4f, heavy/good) on his last three starts, the latest a fortnight ago; up in grade today but did it nicely last time and he's been effective elsewhere in the past; has to enter calculations.
Cinque Verde 5.30 Chelmsford
Notched second AW success when scoring over C&D last time; that wasn't a strong event but neither is this and she should give a good account from 2lb higher mark.
Published on 29 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:47, 29 February 2024
