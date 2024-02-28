Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Chelmsford on Thursday night and the winner is needed in the opening 5f handicap (5.30) in which Cinque Verde and Dubai Station appeal.

Munificent is one of my best bets of the night in the 5f handicap (6.00) and, provided at least eight run, he rates a banker. He has been placed twice from three outings over course and distance.

Only seven have been declared for the following mile novice (6.30) and only two places makes it worth including two. Cocktail Dress has strong form and Magical Hope also goes in.

There are eight in the mile handicap (7.00) and Roscioli is a banker provided they all run. He races off the same mark as when a close third at Kempton last month and can go well again.

Captain Wentworth appears to be on his way back to form in the 7f handicap (7.30), but he isn’t the most consistent, so put United Force into the perm too. He has form at the course.

Q Twenty Boy has been in good form and rates a banker in the 6f classified stakes (8.00) provided all eight run.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.30

1 Dubai Station

4 Cinque Verde

6.00

9 Munificent

6.30

3 Cocktail Dress

4 Magical Hope

7.00

7 Roscioli

7.30

2 Captain Wentworth

8 United Force

8.00

3 Q Twenty Boy

2x1x2x1x2x1 = eight lines

