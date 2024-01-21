Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Frero Banbou 1.50 Lingfield

Proving difficult to win with, having been beaten on all 12 starts since landing the last running of this in 2022; however, he's run with great credit on all four starts this season (2m4f/2m5f, heavy-good to soft), most recently second at Cheltenham from 4lb out of the handicap, and the way he's been shaping suggests this drop back in trip could be a major positive.

Nurse Susan 2.25 Lingfield

Lightly raced since finishing second to the classy Love Envoi in the novice hurdle for mares on this card in 2022 and was fourth to the same mare at that season's Cheltenham Festival; her second run back from a long absence when narrowly winning a 2m4f handicap at Cheltenham (soft) last month and a 4lb rise isn't too damaging; unraced over this far but has the Stayers' Hurdle entry.

Appellant 7.45 Chelmsford

Eight-race maiden whose last two 6f efforts suggest this drop in trip is well worth exploring; front-running third at Wolverhampton latest; could well make a bold bid off reduced mark.

Cabeza De Llave 8.15 Chelmsford

Won off a 9lb higher mark over course and distance in late 2022 (11 runs ago) and he was nearest at the finish after pulling hard in rear back here two months ago; the likely strong pace will suit him and he's very much respected; fine when fresh.

