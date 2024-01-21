Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Thurles
3.20: Intent Approach
All eyes here are likely to be on handicap newcomer Intent Approach and he is likely to take all the beating. Last month's C&D winner Pakens Rock should feature again and top weight Senecia could be well-handicapped on his best novice form.
Justin O'Hanlon
Lingfield
2.25: Nurse Susan
Not many of these look that well handicapped but the very lightly raced Nurse Susan could be an exception. Her smart novice form of two seasons ago is by no means forgotten and, although she's unraced over this far, Dan Skelton has granted her an entry in the Stayers' Hurdle. Gowel Road could be the danger after flying too high in the Long Walk just before Christmas, while Alaphilippe needs a second look on this return to hurdling.
Alistair Jones
Chelmsford
8.15: Cabeza De Llave
Most of the recognised prominent racers are well drawn to attack so this should be strongly run. That scenario can benefit Cabeza De Llave, who is handicapped to be winning more races and an absence of 66 days is no concern for one who can go well fresh. Tilsworth Ony Ta had no luck last time and he too will enjoy having a solid gallop to chase. Doctor Mozart is hard to knock in his current form.
Alistair Jones
Read this next . . .
'I’m certain we haven’t seen the best of him' - Graeme Rodway with four selections on a super Sunday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's five ITV3 tips at Lingfield
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Premier pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chelmsford on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's five ITV3 tips at Lingfield
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Premier pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chelmsford on Sunday