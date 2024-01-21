Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Thurles

3.20: Intent Approach

All eyes here are likely to be on handicap newcomer Intent Approach and he is likely to take all the beating. Last month's C&D winner Pakens Rock should feature again and top weight Senecia could be well-handicapped on his best novice form.

Justin O'Hanlon

Intent Approach 15:20 Thurles Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: C Byrnes

Lingfield

2.25: Nurse Susan

Not many of these look that well handicapped but the very lightly raced Nurse Susan could be an exception. Her smart novice form of two seasons ago is by no means forgotten and, although she's unraced over this far, Dan Skelton has granted her an entry in the Stayers' Hurdle. Gowel Road could be the danger after flying too high in the Long Walk just before Christmas, while Alaphilippe needs a second look on this return to hurdling.

Alistair Jones

Nurse Susan 14:25 Lingfield Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Chelmsford

8.15: Cabeza De Llave

Most of the recognised prominent racers are well drawn to attack so this should be strongly run. That scenario can benefit Cabeza De Llave, who is handicapped to be winning more races and an absence of 66 days is no concern for one who can go well fresh. Tilsworth Ony Ta had no luck last time and he too will enjoy having a solid gallop to chase. Doctor Mozart is hard to knock in his current form.

Alistair Jones

Cabeza De Llave 20:15 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Michael Attwater

