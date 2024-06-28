Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Crafty Mole 2.55 Yarmouth

Wasn't best served by the drop to 1m4f in a race that didn't pan out his way when a beaten favourite last time; his two wins in the spring were solid enough and this mark should be within range now back up in distance, so he's respected.

Sisterandbrother 5.05 Doncaster

Won on stable debut at Haydock (11.6f, good to firm) on June 7 and followed up at Nottingham (1m2f, good to soft) last Wednesday; had just a head to spare last time and carries a 5lb penalty today, but he was clear with an in-form runner-up and is clearly thriving; firmly in calculations.

Post Rider 5.50 Newmarket

Two from two since switched to turf, winning 1m contests on good ground at Brighton (novice) and Nottingham (handicap debut); bred to stay this longer trip; respected with further improvement on the cards.

Tiffany 6.00 Newcastle

Completed a hat-trick around this time last year, the last leg a handicap over this C&D; has since taken her form to a new level, winning two Listed races on turf in Germany, the latest an emphatic success at Baden-Baden (1m3f, soft) last month; major chance with conditions not an issue; holds entries in the Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.