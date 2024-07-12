Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Involvement 1.50 Newmarket

Won debut as two-year-old; placed on next three starts and creditable seventh of 29 in handicap at Royal Ascot (1m, good to firm; never able to challenge) on latest; best form (penultimate start) was on soft and he is bred to be suited by this step up in trip; one to consider seriously.

Quest For Fun 2.05 York

His last three runs at York have been in 17-runner handicaps over 7f on good to soft and he's posted a win and two close seconds; the most recent was when returning to form behind Tolstoy last month, and he's 5lb better off with the half-length winner; a major contender once more.

Dreamrocker 2.15 Ascot

Salisbury novice winner who has come from well off the pace to make the frame at York (7f) and Goodwood (1m; again good to soft), doing well in the circumstances; still lightly raced and this stiffer track should be a good fit for her.

Running Lion 3.35 Newmarket

Acts on soft and good to firm; disappointing on Derby day but rebounded in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot where she produced a career-best performance having dictated the pace; now 4-4 over a bare mile and commands respect.

