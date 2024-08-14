Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

King Sharja 3.15 Beverley

Off the mark at the 12th attempt when finishing well to cash in on a reduced mark over course and distance (good to firm) three weeks ago; that was a narrow success but he knuckled down well when it came to the crunch and a 3lb rise looks fair enough; respected.

Francophone 4.30 Salisbury

Runner-up in the Musidora before winning a 1m2f Listed race at Goodwood (good) with a bit in hand; soft ground and the quality of opposition are fair excuses for her no show in the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh last time; strong form claims back at this level.

Baltimore Boy 7.30 Kempton

C&D win for Michael Bell 12 months ago came off a 3lb higher mark; his two best runs for his new yard came over course and distance too and when fifth at Ascot last time he was away from the main action; good claims.

Equion 8.10 Ffos Las

Winner off 5lb higher this time last year (8.3f, heavy) and took a good step back in the right direction when fourth at Haydock 25 days ago (1m2f, good; sat closer to the pace than ideal); interesting.

