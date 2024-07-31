- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Lord Of Love 1.50 Goodwood
Cheekpieces last two starts and won them both; first it was a maiden at Salisbury (1m2f, good to firm) and second was handicap debut at the Newmarket July festival (1m4f, good) where he saw off a hat-trick seeker by a head; up another 4lb but looks upwardly mobile.
Fair Angellica 2.25 Goodwood
Seemingly unsuited by stiff 1m at Royal Ascot; registered a Listed success under Ryan Moore at Deauville (good to soft) since, taking her form figures over 7f to 11211; could well continue to improve at this distance; commands respect.
Henry Longfellow 3.35 Goodwood
Superbly bred colt whose unbeaten 2yo campaign culminated in a 5l success in the National Stakes at the Curragh (good to yielding); didn't have the run of things in the French Guineas, then produced a great effort in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (good to firm) where he led over 1f out until collared by Rosallion towards the line, pair clear; could well take another step forward; commands respect in an engrossing rematch.
Elladonna 4.10 Goodwood
3-5 in handicaps, delivering in tidy style on last two starts when hooded at Nottingham in May and Salisbury (from Roarin' Success) in July, both over 1m2f on good; unraced on softer; up another 3lb but can do better still.
Read this next:
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Harry Wilson fired in 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on day one - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day two
- 'She looks to be in a different league to this lot' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Wednesday
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Glorious Goodwood and Sandown on Wednesday
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Harry Wilson fired in 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on day one - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day two
- 'She looks to be in a different league to this lot' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Wednesday
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Glorious Goodwood and Sandown on Wednesday
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10