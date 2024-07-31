Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lord Of Love 1.50 Goodwood

Cheekpieces last two starts and won them both; first it was a maiden at Salisbury (1m2f, good to firm) and second was handicap debut at the Newmarket July festival (1m4f, good) where he saw off a hat-trick seeker by a head; up another 4lb but looks upwardly mobile.

Fair Angellica 2.25 Goodwood

Seemingly unsuited by stiff 1m at Royal Ascot; registered a Listed success under Ryan Moore at Deauville (good to soft) since, taking her form figures over 7f to 11211; could well continue to improve at this distance; commands respect.

Henry Longfellow 3.35 Goodwood

Superbly bred colt whose unbeaten 2yo campaign culminated in a 5l success in the National Stakes at the Curragh (good to yielding); didn't have the run of things in the French Guineas, then produced a great effort in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (good to firm) where he led over 1f out until collared by Rosallion towards the line, pair clear; could well take another step forward; commands respect in an engrossing rematch.

Elladonna 4.10 Goodwood

3-5 in handicaps, delivering in tidy style on last two starts when hooded at Nottingham in May and Salisbury (from Roarin' Success) in July, both over 1m2f on good; unraced on softer; up another 3lb but can do better still.

