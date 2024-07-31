Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lord Of Love 1.50 Goodwood
Cheekpieces last two starts and won them both; first it was a maiden at Salisbury (1m2f, good to firm) and second was handicap debut at the Newmarket July festival (1m4f, good) where he saw off a hat-trick seeker by a head; up another 4lb but looks upwardly mobile.

Fair Angellica 2.25 Goodwood
Seemingly unsuited by stiff 1m at Royal Ascot; registered a Listed success under Ryan Moore at Deauville (good to soft) since, taking her form figures over 7f to 11211; could well continue to improve at this distance; commands respect.

Henry Longfellow 3.35 Goodwood
Superbly bred colt whose unbeaten 2yo campaign culminated in a 5l success in the National Stakes at the Curragh (good to yielding); didn't have the run of things in the French Guineas, then produced a great effort in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot (good to firm) where he led over 1f out until collared by Rosallion towards the line, pair clear; could well take another step forward; commands respect in an engrossing rematch.

Elladonna 4.10 Goodwood
3-5 in handicaps, delivering in tidy style on last two starts when hooded at Nottingham in May and Salisbury (from Roarin' Success) in July, both over 1m2f on good; unraced on softer; up another 3lb but can do better still.

Read this next:

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers