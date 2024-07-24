Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Harmonia 3.40 Catterick

Time Test filly who took a big step forward on her first go in nurseries when runner-up at Beverley (7.5f) eight days ago, doing best of those who raced up with the strong pace; leading claims off the same mark.

Nad Alshiba Green 3.50 Lingfield

Authoritative success in a Bath nursery (5f, good; RPR 69) last week, tail-flashing notwithstanding; worth accepting the excuses for her two most recent forays over 6f before that (softer ground, track bias) considering a pedigree shot through with 2yo 6f Group winners on all sides.

Roger Henry 4.40 Catterick

Low-mileage four-year-old; readily gained a first win for his current handler in 1m2f Beverley handicap eight days ago; this longer trip should prove within his compass, so another bold showing is on the cards under a 5lb penalty.

Inherit 7.50 Leicester

Well-bred filly who was placed on first two starts this season, more recently when second to useful rival in 1m Newmarket novice (good to soft) last month; drops back in trip for this handicap debut; probably still has significant potential.

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Lingfield

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Leicester and Naas on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.