- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Harmonia 3.40 Catterick
Time Test filly who took a big step forward on her first go in nurseries when runner-up at Beverley (7.5f) eight days ago, doing best of those who raced up with the strong pace; leading claims off the same mark.
Nad Alshiba Green 3.50 Lingfield
Authoritative success in a Bath nursery (5f, good; RPR 69) last week, tail-flashing notwithstanding; worth accepting the excuses for her two most recent forays over 6f before that (softer ground, track bias) considering a pedigree shot through with 2yo 6f Group winners on all sides.
Roger Henry 4.40 Catterick
Low-mileage four-year-old; readily gained a first win for his current handler in 1m2f Beverley handicap eight days ago; this longer trip should prove within his compass, so another bold showing is on the cards under a 5lb penalty.
Inherit 7.50 Leicester
Well-bred filly who was placed on first two starts this season, more recently when second to useful rival in 1m Newmarket novice (good to soft) last month; drops back in trip for this handicap debut; probably still has significant potential.
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Lingfield
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Leicester and Naas on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Leicester and Naas on Wednesday
- Leicester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Leicester and Naas on Wednesday
- Leicester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings