Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Split Elevens 2.15 Lingfield

Eight wins to his name, including course and distance, and he's coming here in top form; still feasibly handicapped and likely to be arriving on the scene late; strong claims.

Ahlain 2.45 Lingfield

Disappointed at Carlisle in June but that was a Listed event and her best form has come on Polytrack, including two Kempton wins (7f); interesting contender back on this surface and dropped in class.

Miss Stormy Night 4.30 Nottingham

Very progressive filly who has won her last three races (all 6f, good to firm; one over course and distance); raised another 6lb since last time but likely to pose a potent threat from off the pace again.

Good Morning Alex 7.00 Hamilton

Three-year-old who made it five wins for the year and completed a hat-trick when making all over course and distance (good) in June last time out; has also won on soft/good to soft; continues to climb the weights but he did it cosily last time and it remains to be seen where his limitations lie.

