Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Ahlain (2.45 Lingfield)
Has a progressive record on the all-weather, posting her best effort when a close third to a subsequent Listed winner at Kempton in early April under today's rider Neil Callan. Her previous fourth in a Listed race over course and distance also reads well, and she looks fairly treated back in a handicap this afternoon.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Pressure's On (2.45 Lingfield)
The Ed Dunlop-trained gelding went close on his return at Newmarket, and was better than his finishing position last time when doing best of those drawn high. He won his novice at Chelmsford, so returning to the all-weather should suit.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Historic City (6.30 Hamilton)
He should have won his last two starts but cost himself by hanging left to be beaten by a neck both times. Cheekpieces should do the trick under a first-time ride by Danny Tudhope.
Lee Sharp
Speed figures
Purefoy (2.45 Lingfield)
His best speed figure by a margin came over course-and-distance in April and, after some below par efforts on turf, he can turn a corner returned to this venue.
Richard Russell
Newmarket nap
Miss Nightfall (3.15 Lingfield)
May have run into a smart type when third to Preanka on her debut at Windsor and the James Fanshawe-trained filly has plenty of experience of the all-weather at home.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Theoryofeverything (7.00 Hamilton)
Hasn't kicked on after making a promising start for these connections, but he may have needed the run last time and has been dropped a further 3lb.
Jake Aldrich
'She should prove tough to catch' - Robbie Wilders with three plays at Lingfield on Tuesday
'The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Hamilton, Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday
