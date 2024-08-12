The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Hamilton, Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Pasha (3.30 Nottingham)

The eye is drawn to her sole outing as a three-year-old as it was won by the exhilarating Dante winner Economics. There's plenty of talk about how good Economics might be, and we will find out more about him on Thursday. Away from him, the race had plenty of depth, with the second, third, fourth, sixth and eighth all attaining a rating of at least 80. She sets the standard and is the one to beat.

Circe (3.45 Lingfield)

Hasn't always had the rub of the green in her races this season, but when things went her way at Newbury on her penultimate start, she obliged, holding off the well-fancied Battle Queen. The third has won since, dropping back down in the trip. We've not seen Battle Queen since, but I strongly suspect she is better than a mark of 83 and that Newbury win is good form. I was keen on her chances at Goodwood on her last start, but she found a few too good in a more competitive handicap. However, she still ran to her mark and finished off the race strongly. I'd expect her to get back to winning ways.

Historic City (6.30 Hamilton)

Beaten by a neck on his last two starts and probably should have won both of them, but he has been costing himself the win by hanging left in the closing stages. His connections have taken the logical step of applying cheekpieces. They could have run him in a handicap as he's much better than a mark of 74 implies, but he's running in this low-key novice. Everything is in his favour. He's got much more experience than his rivals, is the best bred, and looks to have more ability than them. It's just whether he shows a willing attitude or not, but the cheekpieces should sort that out, and we should see a comfortable win from him.

Read more:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Lingfield

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.