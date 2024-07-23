Racing Post logo
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Trojan Sun 4.50 Musselburgh
Lightly raced 4yo who was upped in trip on handicap debut over C&D (good) three weeks ago and showed improved form to finish 3l second to a progressive winner; could have more to offer and is one to consider.

Giorgio M 5.25 Musselburgh
3yo who won over C&D (good; unraced on slower) in May and made all in first-time cheekpieces (retained) at Wolverhampton (7f, AW) eight days ago; did it in good style last time and looks well treated under a 6lb penalty.

My Kind Of Girl 7.40 Wolverhampton
0-13 but went close in this grade at Brighton (6f, good to firm) three weeks ago and, although she may not be ideally suited by the switch to this C&D, features very prominently in calculations in this modest race.

Coast 8.10 Wolverhampton
Made all in Lingfield handicap last month and placed in two subsequent handicaps (one over C&D); not discredited in Class 5 here eight days ago and ought to be a potent threat at this level.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

