Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Enfjaar 1.50 Goodwood

Disappointing last year after an impressive comeback but, having been gelded and hooded, he readily went clear at Chelmsford (1m2f, AW) and had another clearcut win in a top 20-runner handicap at York (1m2f, good to soft) 17 days ago; not proven on good or firmer (one attempt); up another 6lb but lightly raced and heading the right way again.

The Parthenon 2.25 Goodwood

No question that he has to step up on the form he's shown so far but he was highly tried first time out (6f Group 3) and could have beaten a useful colt (debutant but Group 1-entered) when nicely on top at the finish to justify long odds-on favouritism at Gowran (7f, good); Aidan O'Brien has won this three times in the last ten years and this Kingman colt was his only entry at the five-day stage.

Fair Wind 4.10 Goodwood

The race didn't pan out at Thirsk two starts ago but he had won over C&D previously and impressed at Ascot (also on good; has won on soft) 17 days ago when beating a top if often luckless yardstick; up a further 4lb but hard to keep tabs on with his style of racing; should be capable of more.

Dance And Romance 5.55 Goodwood

Overcame inexperience to win at Southwell on her debut in April; bumped into a useful rival at Lingfield on second start (didn't handle the home turn) and returned from 11 weeks off to win a Nottingham handicap 11 days ago in good style (6f, good to soft); up 6lb against better opposition but she hasn't hit her ceiling yet.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Goodwood on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.