Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Boldly 2.35 Ffos Las

Now 0-8 but he's knocking on the door and it was a Class 3 Racing League handicap (1m6f, good to firm) in which he was a rallying third last time in the first-time cheekpieces; much respected off the same mark.

Quercus 4.00 Catterick

Won this in 2021 and runner-up in 2022; back to form when second over C&D (good to firm) recently and this five-time course winner is a key player.

Spirit Of The Rose 4.15 Ffos Las

Low-mileage 3yo; struggled to cope with heavy ground on handicap debut in May but quickly got back on track with clear second at Haydock (7f, good) last month, and probably still has potential; strongly respected.

Roger Henry 5.47 Chelmsford

Won over 7f here for previous yard; in great form over 1m2f the last twice, scoring comfortably at Beverley then neck second at Newcastle (AW); open to further progress at this distance; respected.

