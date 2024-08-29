Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Indian Romance 3.40 Chelmsford

Never really looked dangerous on last month's handicap debut (1m, turf) but ran big race in defeat over C&D a fortnight ago and was only nudged up 1lb for that; may still have potential; must be considered.

Zambezi Magic 4.25 Ffos Las

Three-time C&D winner, most recently off much reduced mark on good to soft ground last month; bettered that performance when close/clear second here (1m, heavy) a fortnight ago and can't be ignored in current mood.

La Pulga 5.45 Southwell

Landed a four-runner event at Newcastle (1m4f, Tapeta) in April and was back off the same mark when beaten half a length in a stronger Racing League contest back there a week ago (Who's Glen and Lexington Knight behind); already due a 3lb rise for that and strong claims, especially if able to dominate.

Charming Whisper 7.30 Newbury

Won twice from off the pace in June (1m, good to firm) and things haven't panned out favourably for him the last twice; retains potential and gives the impression that 1m2f will suit; interesting.

