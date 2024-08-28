- More
Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Dancing Magic (3.10 Chelmsford)
Has disappointed on his last two starts but boasts the best form in this field and, if handling the all-weather, looks to have a good chance in first-time cheekpieces under the in-form Hector Crouch.
Jonny Pearson
Newmarket nap
Cracksking (8.10 Southwell)
Shapes as if this track and trip will suit and the James Fanshawe-trained four-year-old has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Noodle Mission (6.14 Southwell)
Has been in red-hot form for Edward Smyth-Osbourne and the switch to the all-weather has seen him improve rapidly. Saffie Osborne is a notable booking and he won't be far away.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Beale Street (5.25 Carlisle)
Paul Mulrennan's mount wasn't beaten far last time in a race that's working out, but he's lacked a bit of pace over 7f and stepping up in trip promises to suit him well.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Brindley (6.30 Newbury)
Clocked his best speed figure over course and distance and repeat of that July run could be good enough today.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Brindley (6.30 Newbury)
Ran well when finishing second over course and distance in July, but hasn't really built on that performance since. Returns to a mile for the first time since and has been dropped 2lb since his last run.
George Bonds
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections in the Racing League finale at Southwell on Thursday
- Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Musselburgh on Wednesday
