Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Handicappers' nap

Dancing Magic (3.10 Chelmsford)

Has disappointed on his last two starts but boasts the best form in this field and, if handling the all-weather, looks to have a good chance in first-time cheekpieces under the in-form Hector Crouch.

Jonny Pearson

Dancing Magic 15:10 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Roger Teal

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (8.10 Southwell)

Shapes as if this track and trip will suit and the James Fanshawe-trained four-year-old has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Cracksking 20:10 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

The Punt nap

Noodle Mission (6.14 Southwell)

Has been in red-hot form for Edward Smyth-Osbourne and the switch to the all-weather has seen him improve rapidly. Saffie Osborne is a notable booking and he won't be far away.

Liam Headd

Noodle Mission 18:14 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Edward Smyth-Osbourne

Eyecatcher

Beale Street (5.25 Carlisle)

Paul Mulrennan's mount wasn't beaten far last time in a race that's working out, but he's lacked a bit of pace over 7f and stepping up in trip promises to suit him well.

Steffan Edwards

Beale Street 17:25 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Bryan Smart

Speed figures

Brindley (6.30 Newbury)

Clocked his best speed figure over course and distance and repeat of that July run could be good enough today.

Craig Thake

Brindley 18:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Bass (3lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Dark horse

Brindley (6.30 Newbury)

Ran well when finishing second over course and distance in July, but hasn't really built on that performance since. Returns to a mile for the first time since and has been dropped 2lb since his last run.

George Bonds

Brindley 18:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Bass (3lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

