TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Woobay 3.30 Ripon

Course-and-distance win a month ago (off 2lb lower) came from a wide stall and she backed that up at York, especially considering a slow start left her on the back foot; goes on the shortlist.

Pablo Del Pueblo 3.45 Lingfield

Ended a lengthy losing run when making all to justify favouritism over course and distance (good to firm) last Saturday; back up 5lb in the weights but he remains well treated on old form and is a major player again.

Kings Merchant 4.00 Ripon

Progressive sprinter who made it 2-2 in 6f handicaps when showing the right attitude, despite again edging left, off 3lb lower last time; having a rail on his near-side from the top stall won't hurt and he holds leading claims for a yard in fine form.

Alice's Impact 7.55 Carlisle

Better with each run since handicapping, showing the right attitude to get up over 7.4f last time; there can't be any complaints about a 2lb rise and she's the only one open to improvement, so has to be respected.

Read these next:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Lingfield  

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Monday  

