Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Flashthelights 2.10 Cartmel

Doubled his hurdling tally when clear-cut winner of 17-runner Punchestown handicap (2m3f, good) last month, and may have been given a bit too much to do when keeping-on third at Cork (2m1f, good) 17 days ago; remains very much of interest.

It's All About You 2.30 Ayr

Has run well in defeat on all four starts since joining this yard, finishing second at Haydock (2m, good) last month and third at Pontefract (1m4f, soft) a fortnight ago; this may prove to be a good opportunity.

Ugo Gregory 7.00 Beverley

Four-time C&D winner who went close to landing the same race for the third time here last week (Park Street fourth); was dropped 3lb at the weekend, so his claims are obvious.

Golden Phase 8.20 Windsor

Has form figures of 123225112 since last August and that latest second was a close call at Newbury (1m3f, good to firm) last month; should get a good tow into this race and she's strongly respected off only 1lb higher than last time; has won on good to firm and good to soft.

