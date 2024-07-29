Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lady Wingalong 6.55 Wolverhampton

On the up for her new yard, winning at Lingfield (7f, AW) in April and ending a run of second placings with a wide-margin win at Salisbury last week (7f, good to firm); looks well in under a penalty, has a good apprentice booked and she's well drawn; lots to like.

Lipsink 8.10 Windsor

Exploited a lowly mark on his stable debut at Nottingham last month (6f, good); similar form in defeat twice since; good claims dropping back to 5f with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

Lia Rose 8.40 Windsor

Eight-race maiden; peak form when running well behind subsequent scorers in two middle-distance events here in June; interesting returned to this venue and dropped back in class.

Standbackandlook 9.00 Wolverhampton

A maiden after ten starts but was nearly 5l clear of the third when a close second to gambled-on winner at Lingfield (1m5f, AW; first-time cheekpieces) on Wednesday; gets another chance off the same mark here and remains unexposed over this sort of trip; good chance.

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.