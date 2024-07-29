Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

3.05: Biplane

Topweight Biplane (nap) has been running really well in defeat over 7f and should be fine on this first attempt at 6f. Fellow mare Sound Of Iona snapped a long losing run over C&D a fortnight ago and is feared most ahead of the lightly raced 3yo Highland Olly.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Biplane15:05 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (3lb)Tnr: John Wainwright

Galway

7.10: Pinot Gris

This has been won by a four-year-old on three occasions in the past eight years and Pinot Gris (nap) is tipped to add his name to that list. He was close on the heels of Lot Of Joy in a 1m4f premier handicap last time and is less exposed than that rival, sixth in this race 12 months ago. Last year's winner Teed Up is sure to be in prime shape for this despite a low-key preparation. Others to consider are Listed-winning mare Enfranchise, Sionnach Eile, whose half-brother Swamp Fox won this in 2016, and the progressive Northumberland Vase winner Alphonse Le Grande.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Pinot Gris19:10 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Mr D G Lavery Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Southwell

4.35: All Greek To Me

Preference is for All Greek To Me (nap), who has a generally progressive profile and was strong at the finish when runner-up at Wolverhampton last month. He should have more to offer on this switch to a staying trip and may well be able to make it third-time lucky in handicaps. Sun Dancer Girl, who has won two of her last three starts, is feared most ahead of the handicap newcomer Bittalemon.
David Moon

Silk
All Greek To Me16:35 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Windsor

8.40: Lia Rose

Patronage is the only runner who has winning form but there are some interesting types among the maidens, most notably Lia Rose (nap), who holds a strong chance on her Windsor efforts. One Cool Dreamer (second choice) is respected off a reduced mark. None of the others can be comfortably dismissed.
Steve Boow

Silk
Lia Rose20:40 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Rae Guest

Wolverhampton

9.00: Standbackandlook

By far the most appealing option in this modest handicap is Standbackandlook (nap), who responded well to the addition of cheekpieces when a clear second to a heavily backed rival at Lingfield on Wednesday. William Knight's gelding is quickly back in action before the handicapper has a chance to react to that performance. Freewheelin rediscovered some form with a pretty good effort on turf this month and this return to Tapeta will suit him. Sophar Sogood also has possibilities.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Standbackandlook21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Brandon Wilkie (5lb)Tnr: William Knight

