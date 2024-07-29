- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ayr
3.05: Biplane
Topweight Biplane (nap) has been running really well in defeat over 7f and should be fine on this first attempt at 6f. Fellow mare Sound Of Iona snapped a long losing run over C&D a fortnight ago and is feared most ahead of the lightly raced 3yo Highland Olly.
Ben Hutton
Galway
7.10: Pinot Gris
This has been won by a four-year-old on three occasions in the past eight years and Pinot Gris (nap) is tipped to add his name to that list. He was close on the heels of Lot Of Joy in a 1m4f premier handicap last time and is less exposed than that rival, sixth in this race 12 months ago. Last year's winner Teed Up is sure to be in prime shape for this despite a low-key preparation. Others to consider are Listed-winning mare Enfranchise, Sionnach Eile, whose half-brother Swamp Fox won this in 2016, and the progressive Northumberland Vase winner Alphonse Le Grande.
Alan Sweetman
Southwell
4.35: All Greek To Me
Preference is for All Greek To Me (nap), who has a generally progressive profile and was strong at the finish when runner-up at Wolverhampton last month. He should have more to offer on this switch to a staying trip and may well be able to make it third-time lucky in handicaps. Sun Dancer Girl, who has won two of her last three starts, is feared most ahead of the handicap newcomer Bittalemon.
David Moon
Windsor
8.40: Lia Rose
Patronage is the only runner who has winning form but there are some interesting types among the maidens, most notably Lia Rose (nap), who holds a strong chance on her Windsor efforts. One Cool Dreamer (second choice) is respected off a reduced mark. None of the others can be comfortably dismissed.
Steve Boow
Wolverhampton
9.00: Standbackandlook
By far the most appealing option in this modest handicap is Standbackandlook (nap), who responded well to the addition of cheekpieces when a clear second to a heavily backed rival at Lingfield on Wednesday. William Knight's gelding is quickly back in action before the handicapper has a chance to react to that performance. Freewheelin rediscovered some form with a pretty good effort on turf this month and this return to Tapeta will suit him. Sophar Sogood also has possibilities.
Chris Wilson
