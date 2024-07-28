- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Lia Rose (8.40 Windsor)
Twice placed behind subsequent winners at this track last month, including in a higher grade. Rae Guest's filly had been progressing nicely until disappointing in a better race at Newmarket last time and looks interesting back at this level.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Dubai Magic (6.05 Windsor)
Jame's Tate filly showed promise at the course on her debut and is expected to take a marked leap forward over an extra furlong.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Ormolulu (3.25 Southwell)
Drops into Class 5 company for the first time since her last win and is now 2lb lower than that winning mark. She has a consistent profile on the all-weather, which includes a course-and-distance victory, and the return of Saffie Osborne is a positive.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Preanka (6.05 Windsor).
The daughter of Make Believe has been showing up well in her work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and is expected to strike first time up for Alice Haynes.
David Milnes
Speed Figures
Amazonian Dream (7.05 Windsor)
In great form and has recorded three of his four best speed figures at Windsor. Can cope with 2lb rise to a career high.
Craig Thake
Dark Horse
Metier (7.10 Galway)
This is a hot handicap but this could be his level. He is ultra-consistent on the ground, and hopefully he will build on his Chester Cup win from last season. Based on that win, the track could be a good fit.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
