Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lia Rose (8.40 Windsor)



Twice placed behind subsequent winners at this track last month, including in a higher grade. Rae Guest's filly had been progressing nicely until disappointing in a better race at Newmarket last time and looks interesting back at this level.

Paul Curtis

Lia Rose 20:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Rae Guest

Eyecatcher

Dubai Magic (6.05 Windsor)



Jame's Tate filly showed promise at the course on her debut and is expected to take a marked leap forward over an extra furlong.

Mark Brown

Dubai Magic 18:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Tate

The Punt nap

Ormolulu (3.25 Southwell)



Drops into Class 5 company for the first time since her last win and is now 2lb lower than that winning mark. She has a consistent profile on the all-weather, which includes a course-and-distance victory, and the return of Saffie Osborne is a positive.

Harry Wilson

Ormolulu 15:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Preanka (6.05 Windsor).



The daughter of Make Believe has been showing up well in her work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and is expected to strike first time up for Alice Haynes.

David Milnes

Preanka 18:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed Figures

Amazonian Dream (7.05 Windsor)



In great form and has recorded three of his four best speed figures at Windsor. Can cope with 2lb rise to a career high.

Craig Thake

Amazonian Dream 19:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Dark Horse

Metier (7.10 Galway)



This is a hot handicap but this could be his level. He is ultra-consistent on the ground, and hopefully he will build on his Chester Cup win from last season. Based on that win, the track could be a good fit.

Liam Watson

Metier 19:10 Galway View Racecard Jky: Miss A B O'Connor Tnr: Harry Fry

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell and Wolverhampton on Monday

'He has persuasive claims' - Alan Sweetman with three tips on day one of the Galway festival

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.