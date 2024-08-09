Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Glamorous Joy 2.30 Brighton

Off the mark at the ninth attempt when coming from last to first to win with plenty in hand at Salisbury (5f, good to firm) 13 days ago; up 7lb but that was a clear personal best last time and she's open to more progress; big player for in-form yard.

Gressington 3.50 Musselburgh

This three-year-old tapped back into last autumn's initial promise when winning at Beverley (7.4f, good to firm) last month on his third handicap start; he could have more to offer now things have clicked again; respected up 3lb.

Calafrio 4.40 Thirsk

12-race maiden; two fine seconds behind subsequent winners over course and distance in June/July (good to firm/good to soft), on second occasion not getting the best of runs in a race that has worked out well; not so good over 7f latest; contender down in trip.

Asimov 7.10 Newmarket

Took seven goes to get off the mark when taking a 6f maiden at Doncaster (good to firm) but he ran well returned to handicap company at Nottingham (good to soft), finishing clear of the rest when beaten by a lightly raced improver; respected.

