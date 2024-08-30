Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Trilby 3.15 Thirsk

Tough sort; has won three times this year, all over 6f, first two on soft/heavy the latest on good; good third over 5f from 3lb out of the handicap after being slowly away at Pontefract last time (good to firm); contender on his proper mark back over 6f.

Three Dons 4.10 Ffos Las

Well placed by Tony Carroll to win five of his last seven races and he readily accounted for the favourite over C&D last week when the ground was heavy; that was a career-best RPR so he clearly revelled in the conditions; penalised.

Adelabella 4.35 Sandown

Short-headed at Doncaster last month before going one better at Nottingham (1m, good to firm) and Newmarket (1m, good); the last named was by half a length against Ardbraccan 13 days ago, leading over 2f out and keeping on gamely; 2lb higher today but can go well again.

Doralee 6.33 Southwell

Promise in 5f maiden/novice events and her latest second offers hope that this mark is well within her range; one to consider, especially if strong in the market, on handicap/AW debut.

