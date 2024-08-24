Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

See The Fire 1.50 York

Her last five starts have been at Group 1 level, showing improvement on her second attempt at 1m2f when failing by only a neck to reel in Opera Singer in the Nassau at Goodwood (good to firm) 23 days ago; leading form claims with her sights lowered slightly 1.50 York

Dramatic Star 2.25 York

Promise in his first three starts culminated in him finishing well on top at 4-9 in a maiden at Hamilton (1m3f, good to firm) in June; favourite for valuable race on handicap debut at Haydock seven weeks ago but his chance was ruined by a bad slip on the home turn, after which he was eased right down; his dam was a 1m6f Group 3 winner and his trainer has won two of the last five runnings of this race; good prospect.

Audience 3.00 York

Second to Kinross in this last year (good to firm); improved form when winning the Group 1 Lockinge at Newbury (1m, good) on reappearance and showed that was no one-off with 4l win under 5lb penalty in the Group 2 Lennox at Goodwood (7f, good) last time; no penalty today and has leading claims.

Sea King 3.35 York

Well beaten at Royal Ascot but won at Ripon (1m4f, soft) and Ayr (1m5f, good to firm) starts either side; blinkered at Ayr and when a good third off this mark to Iron Lion at Ripon on latest start, meeting trouble in running; not 100 per cent sure to be as good at 1m6f (went close in 2022 in one of three attempts) but he leaves the strong impression that he still has more to give.

